1877: John Clum, with Clay Beauford and his Apache Police Force, arrested Geronimo and 13 other Apache renegades at Ojo Caliente, New Mexico.
1904: Edward Tewksbury, the last survivor of the Graham-Tewksbury feud, died.
1917: An agricultural conference meeting at the University of Arizona was startled when Dr. A.E. Vinson recommended slaughtering 25,000 wild burros and grinding the meat to make bologna.
On this date in 1928, Maricopa and Pima counties battled over their boundaries before the State Supreme Court.
