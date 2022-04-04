1904: A leaking gas main explodes in a Prescott saloon and gambling house, injuring four people.
1919: Maricopa County, not including the city of Phoenix, stands alone in the rejection of Daylight Savings Time. Other cities and counties give up the battle and move their clocks forward an hour, but Maricopa County supervisors insist there will be no surrender.
1927: The Horse Mesa Dam and Power Plant goes into operation and begins earning $3,200 a day for the Salt River Valley Users Association.
1956: Pueblo High School opens in Tucson.
