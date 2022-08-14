1888: Three men were lynched at Holbrook during the aftermath of the Pleasant Valley War.
1898: A locomotive boiler exploded in Prescott destroying the roundhouse and killing two men.
1907: The entire Yuma contingent and a part of the Phoenix Guardsmen asked to be mustered out of the Territorial Militia because of the bad food at the annual encampment and because the officers were too harsh.
1913, eight buildings were destroyed by fire at Ray and residents of the town pulled down several more buildings to prevent the entire town from burning.
In 1917, the federal government ruled that men holding mining claims did not need to do their assessment work while in the military service.
In 1995, Department of Public Safety officer Bob Martin was shot during a traffic stop about 2 miles south of Saguaro Lake. A 19-year-old Globe man was arrested the next day after a standoff in California and charged with killing a convenience store clerk. The Beeline highway has since been renamed after Martin and another law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty.
