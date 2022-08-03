In 1918, the Casa Grande Ruins became a national monument.
In 1929, a cyclone followed by an electrical storm and heavy rain did $50,000 damage in the Yuma area.
In 2006, serial shooter suspects Dale Hausner and Samuel John Dieteman are arrested in Mesa. Police say the men would drive through the Phoenix area and select random targets in a shooting spree that left five people dead and 16 wounded since May 2005.
