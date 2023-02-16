1865: William Wrightson, who brought the first printing press to Arizona, was killed by Apaches in the Santa Rita mountains. Mount Wrightson is named for him.
1908: Mrs. Ellen Lynn was appointed as the first woman mail carrier in Tucson. Lynn covered Rural Route 1, which circled the entire town of Tucson, in a horse and buggy.
1909: Geronimo died at Fort Sill, Okla.
1913: A prehistoric graveyard was unearthed along Sycamore Creek near Prescott containing the skeletons of people who appeared to have been at least 8 feet tall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.