1942: A Japanese submarine fired artillery shells at coastal targets near Santa Barbara, California.
1945: American Marines raised the American flag on the island of Iwo Jima.
1954: the first mass vaccination of children against polio began in Pittsburgh.
1991: President George H.W. Bush announced the beginning of an allied ground offensive in Iraq.
