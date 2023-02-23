1863: President Abraham Lincoln signed the Territorial Act, creating the Territory of Arizona.
1879: Apache County was created from Yavapai County.
1897: Reports were received from Tucson, Benson, Tombstone and Pantano, describing a brilliant meteor which passed over at a very low altitude.
1901: The first Arizona state song, “Hail to Arizona, The Sun Kissed Land,” was sung in public for the first time at the dedication of the new Territorial Capitol.
On this date in 1929, the Pima County Fair was leveled by high winds and closed. Winds of up to 80 miles (129 kph) per hour were recorded.
