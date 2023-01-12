1921: John Goldstrom, a reporter for The Arizona Republic arrived in San Francisco after being flown from New York on a transcontinental mail plane. Goldstrom’s experiences included sky-sickness, subzero temperatures in an open plane, blizzards, forced landings with damage to the plane and being lost in a desert sandstorm for 17 hours without water. The trip took 13 days, 6 hours, and 35 minutes.
1929: Wyatt Earp died at the age of 81 in Los Angeles.
