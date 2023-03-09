1872: The first edition of the Arizona Sentinel was published in Yuma.
1881: Graham County was created from parts of Apache and Pima Counties.
1898: The General Land Office ruled that the cutting of mesquite trees on government land in Arizona was illegal. A week later, the ruling was reversed with the explanation that “mesquite was not wood.”
