1875: The Silver King Mine was discovered in the Pinal Mountains. The first ore taken from the mine was assessed at $4,300 per ton.
1906: A meeting of the Board of School Trustees addressed the “unbecoming conduct” of six teachers in the Tucson Public Schools. The teachers had gone on a Sunday picnic to Sabino Canyon at which they “drank beer and wine and smoked cigarettes.”
On this date in 1907, the Territorial Legislature moved the Territorial Prison from Yuma to Florence.
