In 1879, the Law and Order Committee hanged two men convicted of murder in the Phoenix plaza.
In 1921, Cave Creek flooded the entire west end of Phoenix. Two feet of water engulfed the State Capitol.
In 1928, five members of a Maricopa ranch family died as a high-voltage line fell in their front yard.
In 1930, a road from Tucson to Yuma by way of Ajo was proposed and engineers began the survey.
In 1933, Southern Pacific railroad offered a roundtrip fare from Phoenix to Tucson for $2.45.
In 1935, Phoenix tolled the city’s bells in tribute to Will Rogers, cowboy humorist, who was killed in a plane crash.
