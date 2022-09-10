1916: Glendale and Phoenix were flooded when the Arizona, Grand and Maricopa canals were breached by flood waters.
1929: Judge J.E. Jones, northern Arizona’s pioneer, died at his home in Flagstaff. Judge Jones had been the first probate judge of Coconino County and had once published a weekly paper — the Flagstaff Democrat.
On this date in 1936, Francisco Hernandez, pioneer Tucson stone mason, died. He had helped build the old courthouse, the Carnegie Library, St. Joseph Academy and the first structure at the University of Arizona. Also on this date, Tucson and Pima County applied to the federal government for permission to construct a 250-foot (76 meters) high dam in Sabino Canyon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.