In 1850, Congress passed the Omnibus Bill, making Arizona and New Mexico one territory with the proviso that “Nothing in this Act shall be construed to inhibit the United States from dividing said Territory into two or more Territories.”
In 1886, Geronimo and his band were assembled and marched from Fort Bowie to Bowie Station where they were loaded on trains bound for Florida. The 4th Cavalry Regimental Band played “Auld Lang Syne” as the Apaches boarded the trains.
In 1936, a wild buffalo was discovered 4 milessouth of San Simon. It was finally chased into a corral on the Melvis Smith Ranch where it tossed range cows over its head.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.