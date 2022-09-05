1891: Tucson sprinkled 17,000 gallons of water daily on downtown streets to settle the dust.
1898: A tornado unroofed several homes in Casa Grande, causing one death.
1911: A fire destroyed one wing of the state asylum in Phoenix. The militia was called out to evacuate and guard 160 patients.
1911: The Inspector of Weights and Measures found that 30 out of 33 scales in Tucson were giving short weight.
On this date in 1932, the Northern Arizona State Teachers College in Flagstaff decided to accept hay, potatoes, eggs, oats or anything else edible in lieu of cash from students for room and board and books.
On this date in 2006, Phoenix police arrested construction worker Mark Goudeau in the sexual assault of two sisters. The arrest led to Goudeau being charged in the killing of nine people in the so-called Baseline Killer case that terrorized the Phoenix area during the summer.
