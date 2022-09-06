1865: Camp McDowell was established by five companies of the California Volunteers and named after Major General Irwin McDowell.
1868: one of the worst rains ever recorded in southern Arizona began and continued until Sept. 11. The Gila River swelled to more than 4 miles in width, destroying everything in its path.
