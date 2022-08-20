In 1865, Fort Mason was established and named after Gen. John S. Mason, military commander of Arizona Territory.
In 1903, a cloudburst in the San Francisco Mountains sent an 8-foot-8 wall of water over Flagstaff-area farms.
In 1914, law officers of Phoenix, Ray, Florence and Superior led posses through Pinal County mountains in search of a band of outlaws who had killed a deputy sheriff. Seventeen people were killed in a series of four gun battles.
In 1928, Cintotle, the chief Medicine Man of the San Carlos Apache Reservation christened a plane entered by Graham County in the transcontinental air race. The plane was named “Apache Chief.”
