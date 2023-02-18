1891: Coconino County, largest in Arizona and second largest in the U.S., was established.
1904, Burt Alvord, Cochise County outlaw, was wounded and captured near Naco, Ariz.
1907: Al Sieber, U.S. Army scout and guide, was killed by a falling boulder during construction of the road north of Roosevelt Dam.
