1903: A.H. Reynolds visited Benson to look into establishing experimental tobacco farms in the San Pedro Valley.
1910: It was announced that Phoenix contractor R. Toohey had been given the contract for construction of the Globe-Roosevelt Highway.
1919: Dr. Merrill P. Freeman, pioneer Tucson banker, member of the Board of Regents and Arizona historian, died.
1938: Dr. Andrew E. Douglass, noted developer of the tree-ring dating technique, retired as director of the Steward Observatory.
