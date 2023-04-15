1943: Swiss chemist Albert Hofmann discovered the hallucinogenic effects of LSD.
1947: A fertilizer explosion during the loading of the freighter Grandcamp at a pier in Texas City, Texas, left more than 500 dead.
1963: Civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. penned his famous “Letter From Birmingham City Jail.”
2007: A gunman killed 32 people in a shooting spree on the Virginia Tech campus in Blacksburg, Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.