1911: Sarah Bernhardt performed at the Tucson Opera House.
1894: The business district of Jerome, then the largest mining camp in Arizona, was destroyed by fire.
1913: An air blast, generated by the fall of 3 million tons of capping in the Miami mine, killed seven miners. The blast blew ore cars up to 100 feet (30 meters).
