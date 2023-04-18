1859: Fort Mojave was established.
1884: Henry Chee Dodge was appointed head chief of the Navajo Tribe by Agent Riordan.
1993: The 51-day FBI siege of the Branch Davidian building in Waco, Texas, ends when a fire breaks out. Seventy-six Davidians, including 18 children, died in the fire.
