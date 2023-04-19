1825: Charles Poston, “Father of Arizona,” was born.
1877: The town of Globe was founded.
1920: A gasoline shortage forced many stations to close.
1927: The town of Globe celebrated its 50th anniversary with 50,000 people, including Gov. George W.P. Hunt who had first entered Globe in 1881 while riding a mule and seeking his fortune.
