1919: The government opened its case in the Phoenix trial of two Cocopah Indians charged with the killing of their tribal medicine man who failed to halt a flu bug.
1919: Contracts were signed by Pima and Pinal County authorities and the U.S. Forest Service for the construction of a road from Oracle to Soldier’s Camp in the Catalina Mountains.
1920: Prominent society and club women started a boycott on potatoes to protest the price. Housewives in Phoenix were called and asked to support the boycott and tell five friends to do the same.
1938: The head of the Maricopa County Highway Safety squad was tried in Tempe Justice Court on charges of reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.