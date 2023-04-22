1850: Yuma Indians attacked the ferry at the Yuma Crossing. Fifteen people were killed and three reached safety on the west coast.
1886: Fire destroyed a block of business buildings in Phoenix. The town had no fire department or water works.
1919: U.S. Marshals raided two underground stills located in an abandoned mining shaft near Jerome.
1919: The Arizona Daily Star reported that tests and experiments were to be conducted for the first time concerning the use of airplanes to spot forest fires and transport firefighters.
1983: Buster Crabbe, a former Olympic swimming gold medalist who went to star in movies such as “Tarzan the Fearless,” “Flash Gordon” and “Buck Rogers” in the 1930s and 1940s, died of a heart attack at his Scottsdale home at age 75.
