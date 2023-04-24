1880: St. Mary’s Hospital in Tucson opened, staffed by the Sisters of St. Joseph.
1909: The town of Wickenburg was incorporated by a vote of 36 to 5.
1919: Agreement was reached clearing the way for the construction of the Florence diversion dam on the Gila River. The dam was expected to irrigate 62000 acres (251 square kilometers) of land in the Casa Grande Valley.
1925: The Phoenix Chamber of Commerce circulated a straw ballot on the proposition that the name of the Salt River Valley be changed to Roosevelt Valley, but the proposal met with strong opposition.
