1854: The Gadsden Purchase was ratified and signed by President Franklin Pierce. It became effective June 30.
1877: Schools in Tucson were closed because of a smallpox epidemic.
1896: A plague swept the hog farms in the Salt River Valley and 8,000 hogs died in the following three months.
1898: Gov. Myron H. McCord received official authorization to enlist volunteers for the Rough Riders.
1933: Bandits held up the Valley Bank at Globe and escaped with $34,000.
