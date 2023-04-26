1901: Notorious Arizona outlaw Black Jack Ketchum was hanged in Clayton, New Mexico. The rope broke and Ketchum’s head came off.
1925: A monument honoring Charles D. Poston as the “Father of Arizona” was dedicated on Poston Butte, near Florence.
On this date in 1930, The Winslow Daily Mail announced that with plans underway in other states to complete their paving, only the Arizona section or Route 66 would remain unpaved.
