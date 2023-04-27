1700: Father Francisco Eusebio Kino wrote in his diary that work had begun on the foundations of the first church at San Xavier del Bac.
1876: The cornerstone of the Territorial Prison was laid at Yuma. The first prisoners were received there in June of that year.
1882: The Arizona Daily Citizen reported that the bathhouse of the Cosmopolitan Hotel had been moved from near the Park Brewery to the Cosmopolitan Hotel Plaza, making it more convenient for hotel guests.
On this date in 1931, 70 cars left Yuma in a motorcade to Phoenix to celebrate the opening of the hard surface road between Phoenix and San Diego.
