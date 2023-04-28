• 1871: Six Americans, 48 Mexicans and 92 Papago Indians killed 118 Apaches, mostly women and children, in the Camp Grant Massacre. Twenty-seven Apache children were kidnapped and sold into slavery in Mexico.
• 1898: The first contingent of Arizona Volunteers headed for Cuba by way of El Paso.
• 1904: The first meeting of the Arizona Automobile Association opened in Tucson with a parade and a visit to the San Xavier Mission.
1913: Most of the town of Maricopa was destroyed by an early morning fire.
1922: The Globe-Miami-Superior highway opened.
1926: Yuma County Sheriff’s deputies raided a dairy farm and found more moonshine than milk.
