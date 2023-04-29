1913: The first vodka in sample lots was received in Tucson by a local “collector of curios.”
1920: The Grand Canyon National Park was dedicated.
1922: The Phoenix-Miami-Globe railroad, connecting the Salt River Valley with the Gila Valley was opened at a celebration attended by hundreds in Miami.
1927: Mrs. William Henry Brophy gave $250,000 and 25 acres of land to endow and build the Jesuit College in Phoenix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.