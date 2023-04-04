1917: Fire caused by a kerosene lamp destroyed all but two buildings in the mining town of Ajo. Citizens saved a phonograph from a burning store and played “There’ll Be a Hot Time in the Old Town Tonight” as the city burned.
1930: The Arizona State School for the Deaf and Blind was closed for lack of funds. The school’s teachers were owed three months’ back pay.
1988: Gov. Evan Mecham became the first governor in Arizona history to be removed from office through impeachment. Mecham was convicted by the state Senate of obstruction of justice and misuse of state funds.
1988: Rose Mofford became Arizona’s first woman governor following the impeachment conviction of Gov. Evan Mecham.
