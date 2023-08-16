1898: The Apache National Forest was established as Black Mesa National Forest. Its name was changed to Apache on July 1, 1908.
1918: The University of Arizona campus was declared to be a military establishment and prostitution and gambling were outlawed within a 10-mile zone.
2008: American swimmer Michael Phelps becomes the first person to win eight gold medals at one Olympic Games.
