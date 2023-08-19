1928: The Kinney House in Globe, one of the oldest of the early Arizona hostelries and the residence of Governor George W.P. Hunt, suffered $1,500 damage by fire of an unknown origin. The historical landmark was constructed in the early 1880s and housed many notable people.
1929: Heavy rains washed cattle troughs, barnyard dirt and red soil into Winslow’s reservoir. The water turned blue-green then red, and the taste was so foul the citizens refused to drink it.
