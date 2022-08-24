1886: Lt. Charles B. Gatewood, accompanied only by two Chiricahua scouts, entered a hostile Apache camp in the Sierra Madre Mountains south of the Mexican border and persuaded Geronimo to surrender to Gen. Nelson A. Miles.
1993: The high temperature was only 85 degrees, breaking a record set in 1903 for the lowest high temperature on that date. In 1903, the temperature was 93 degrees. It also ended the record-breaking streak of 76 days of temperatures 100 degrees or more. The old record for consecutive 100-degree days was 64, set in 1989.
