1893: The Arizona Republican reported that a party from Mesa, camping at Willow Springs in the Superstition Mountains, claimed to have killed a rattlesnake 79 feet long with 97 rattles.
1886: Lt. Charles B. Gatewood, accompanied only by two Chiricahua scouts, entered a hostile Apache camp in the Sierra Madre Mountains south of the Mexican border and persuaded Geronimo to surrender to Gen. Nelson A. Miles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.