1921: The postmaster at Ruby, Arizona, and his wife were murdered by bandits.
1936: A Parker high school, completed five days previously, was struck by lightning and burned to the ground.
1893: A Phoenix court reporter invented and applied for the patent on a center space bar which would be operated by the thumb for typewriters.
1928: Cyclonic rains did $250,000 damage in Phoenix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.