1868: Theodore Dodd, first agent to the Navajos after Fort Sumner, issued the first trading license at the agency to Lehman Spiegelberg of Santa Fe to trade at the Fort Defiance Agency or at any place of his choice on the reservation.
1920: The mustering out of Pancho Villa and his army was completed. The men surrendered their arms and ammunition, were given three months pay and transportation to their homes.
