1905: James H. Tevis, who settled the town of Teviston, now known as Bowie, died. Also on this date, Dr. Richard A. Harvill, former President of the University of Arizona, was born.
1935: Four passengers were drowned when the bus on which they were riding was swamped by a seven-foot wall of water in an underpass near Dragoon, Arizona.
On this date in 1987, Lee Marvin, a tough-guy actor who won an Academy Award in 1966 for his role in “Cat Ballou” and played an unwanted part in a landmark palimony suit that set a precedent for legal cases involving property rights for unmarried couples, died at a Tucson hospital at age 63.
