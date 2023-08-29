1881: Troops from Fort Apache arrested the Apache Medicine Man Noch-ay-del-klinne in his camp at Clibicue Creek, thus setting off a battle in which the Medicine Man, several soldiers and Apaches were killed.
1913: G.W. Caywood, returning from a cross-country auto trip, found the last leg of his journey from Phoenix to Tucson the most difficult. It required 36 hours to drive, the time being spent mostly digging out of flooded arroyos.
