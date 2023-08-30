1886: Jacob Himblin, Mormon missionary, scout and explorer who was in charge of colonization along the Little Colorado River and served as guide to Maj. John Wesley Powell over the Lee’s Ferry route, died.
1896: Territorial Gov. Benjamin J. Franklin received cuts, bruises and loosened teeth when the train on which he was riding was damaged as a result of a broken coupling.
