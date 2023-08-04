1892: Grady Gammage, former president of Arizona State College, now Arizona State University, was born.
1917: The first Arizona Regiment was drafted into the United States Army. By the end of World War I, 8,113 men in Arizona had entered the National Guard, 1,854 were in the Army, 1,269 in the Navy and 147 in the Marines. Three hundred and twenty-one Arizonans died in military service.
