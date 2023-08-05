1873: Vincente Hernandez, keeper of a general store and jewelry shop in Tucson, and his wife were beaten to death and robbed. Two days later a citizens committee hanged the murderers from gallows in the plaza.
1880: The first bar of bullion was turned out from the Bisbee smelter.
1891: An earthquake followed by a tidal wave caused extensive damage to the Cocopah Indian villages and lands along the lower Colorado River.
