1888: Three men were lynched at Holbrook during the aftermath of the Pleasant Valley War.
1898: A locomotive boiler exploded in Prescott destroying the roundhouse and killing two men.
1907: The entire Yuma contingent and a part of the Phoenix Guardsmen asked to be mustered out of the Territorial Militia because of the bad food at the annual encampment and because the officers were too harsh.
