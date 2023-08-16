1879: The stages between Maricopa and Phoenix were held up so frequently that acting Gov. John W. Gasper offered a bounty of $500 for every highwayman caught in the act.
1901: Lightning struck a tree in Coconino County, killing nearly 200 head of sheep under the tree.
1936: It was announced that a new patrol boat in the San Francisco harbor was being christened “Jeff D. Milton” in honor of Arizona’s veteran law enforcement officer.
