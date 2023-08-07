1833: Frederick A. Tritle, who became Arizona’s seventh Territorial Governor, was born in Pennsylvania.
1909: Arthur Joseph Bayless, founder of the A.J. Bayless grocery stores, was born.
1922: The Tucson Citizen reported that I.T. Frazier, state highway maintenance superintendent, talked to Cochise County officials about a house which was standing in the middle of the highway between Douglas and Rodeo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.