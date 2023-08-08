1876: Dr. Walter Reed reported for duty as post surgeon for Fort Lowell.
1930: Cloudbursts over the state caused extensive damage. A trestle gave away near Winslow and the Santa Fe eastbound passenger train dropped into a wash. Two were killed and 39 injured. Nogales was swept by a wall of water which filled streets, leaving four dead and hundreds homeless. The Red Cross and Salvation Army rushed aid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.