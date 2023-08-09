1860: Sylvester Mowry became the owner of the Patagonia Mine for which he paid $22,500.
1909: A party of six men with Dean Byron Cummings, archaeologist from the University of Arizona, became the first white men to see the Betatakin Ruins.
1913: 25 citizens of Douglas were sworn in as special officers and armed for the purpose of patrolling the city at night to stop crime.
