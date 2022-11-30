1883: A fight broke out in the Third District Court in Prescott over water rights litigation. The attorney general and district attorney engaged in a fist-fight, and the defendant drew a knife, stabbed two litigants and was finally fatally wounded.
1920: The Nogales Chamber of Commerce presented Alvaro Obregon, newly inaugurated President of Mexico, with a solid-gold paperweight which was a replica of the Sonora border between the United States and Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.