TODAY IN HISTORY: Dec. 11
Dec 10, 2022

1915: University of Arizona students built the huge letter "A" on Sentinel Peak in the Tucson Mountains.

1933: The natural gas pipeline from El Paso reached Tucson and a 40-foot torch was lighted in celebration.
