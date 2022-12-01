1852: The first steamer on the Colorado River reached Yuma. Uncle Sam was brought to the mouth of the river in sections on a schooner and assembled in Yuma.
1861: Mormon settlers established the community of Beaver Dams, now known as Littlefield.
1920: Arizona raised the salaries of teachers in one-room schools from $80 to $100 per month and paid them in state warrants.
1927: Arizona became the first state to regulate and control airplanes engaged in the commercial transportation of passengers and freight.
On this date in 1929, an American Indian of a huge build, armed with a knife and a big appetite for liquor, took over as “mayor, sheriff, prosecutor and executioner” of the town of Twin Buttes. When county deputies arrived, they found most of the rest of the population hiding in the brush outside of town.
On this date in 1936, the Yuma Morning Sun and Arizona Sentinel newspapers merged to become the Yuma Daily Sun.
